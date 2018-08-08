Dramatic scenes on Wednesday morning at the Chirundu border post that links Zimbabwe and Zambia over the Zambezi River‚ saw Biti being dragged by an unidentified mob in what was widely reported as an arrest.

However‚ it turns out according to a police report that the mob was actually assisting Biti to evade arrest.

The report by Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said Biti and his travelling party “resisted” arrest citing legal provisions.

“The accused person and his associates were approached and he strongly resisted arrest arguing that he was protected by international law since he had already crossed the Zambezi River and was in the process of applying for asylum.

“He went further to state that police officers had no right to interview him on foreign soil hence all the accused persons refused to furnish their full particulars‚” read the police report by CID to the CIO head in the region.