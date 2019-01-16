Africa

No justification for violence, says Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa

16 January 2019 - 16:38 By Matthew Savides
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for calm in the wake of the violent fuel-hike protests.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday lamented violence in his country, saying it was "not the Zimbabwean way".

In a statement on his official Twitter account — captioned "we are one nation, with one mission, and we will realise it together" — Mnangagwa said: "As I have said numerous times, everyone in Zimbabwe has the right to express themselves freely — to speak out, to criticise and to protest. Unfortunately, what we have witnessed is violence and vandalism instead of peaceful, legal protests."

Mnangagwa, who replaced Robert Mugabe as president last year, added: "There can be no justification for violence, against people or property. Violence will not reform our economy. Violence will not rebuild our nation."

He appealed for calm.

Mnangagwa has been in Russia for two days, and said that the visit was aimed at attracting investment — something he said was already beginning to bear fruit.

"I understand the pain and frustration many of you are feeling. Resolving Zimbabwe's economic challenges is a monumental task, and while it may not always feel that way, we are moving in the right direction. We will get there," he said.

