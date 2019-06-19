Phumzile van Damme & that 'self-defence' punch: what you need to know
DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme is at the centre of Twitter conversations following an alleged racism altercation at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know:
Van Damme breaks the news on Twitter
Van Damme on Tuesday took to Twitter to vent about the inaction of the V&A Waterfront management regarding the alleged racist encounter she had with a young white man after she claims he said 'Voet##k you black" to her during an altercation between her and the man's family.
Van Damme also admitted to punching the man in the head, saying she did this in "self-defence."
The video she shared on Twitter shows a conversation between her and the centre manager, who can be heard saying he is "trying to be reasonable" after van Damme asks him why he let the man go.
Management of @VandAWaterfront if you’re going to allow racism & racists on your premisis, please announce it to all. I will not stand for anyone’s racism towards me or anyone. And don’t send me some PR clichéd response either, ACTION pic.twitter.com/YIriYXUKQW— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 18, 2019
V&A apology
On Tuesday afternoon, the centre issued an apology via its Twitter account in which it admitted to having mishandled the incident.
"We are a neighbourhood of the City of Cape Town and are committed to giving all our visitors a pleasant experience and to treat them with respect," read part of the statement.
The Management of the V&A Waterfront unreservedly apologises to Ms @zilevandamme for the treatment she received in an interaction with our security manager who intervened during an unpleasant altercation she had with a family of visitors on our property earlier today.— V&A Waterfront (@VandAWaterfront) June 18, 2019
Van Damme accepted the apology but said she would be opening a case with the police which would allow her access to the CCTV footage she had earlier requested in her personal capacity.
Thank you for your apology, I appreciate it. Please train your staff better and I am glad to see your commitment to banning anyone from your mall who exhibits racist behaivour. https://t.co/xggUgc8xlG— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 18, 2019
I requested CCTV footage from the CEO of the V&A and he informed me it can only be made available to SAPS in terms of the law. I will be laying charges tomorrow, I unfortunately do not know the names of the racist family but I hope @SAPoliceService will be able to track them down— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 18, 2019
Public reaction
The alleged racist incident has since provoked emotions of anger and sparked conversations on racism and inequality as scores of people continue to weigh in on the matter, calling for unity among South Africans.
Some have even called for a response from DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
After this I'm fully convinced that Cape town is a racist place . #vandamme— Lead me not into temptations 🤔 (@hassansadiki0) June 19, 2019
South Africans!!! we need to unite as a nation!!! Political parties gain power from us being divided!! when we come together we can make sa the greatest nation in the world!!! #vandamme— Andre DRE Africa (@Arnie_DRE) June 19, 2019
Guys an entire @Our_DA MP experienced racism today....some of us have been having it. Since the days of high school...so angazi...🤷🏾♂️ #vandamme pic.twitter.com/3AmEmJUCWQ— Sibusiso Ngobeni (@SbuMV) June 18, 2019
Your silence as leader of the DA and therefore also of #vandamme is deafening.— Daniel (@beukman_j) June 19, 2019