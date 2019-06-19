Phumzile van Damme & that 'self-defence' punch: what you need to know

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme is at the centre of Twitter conversations following an alleged racism altercation at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know:

Van Damme breaks the news on Twitter

Van Damme on Tuesday took to Twitter to vent about the inaction of the V&A Waterfront management regarding the alleged racist encounter she had with a young white man after she claims he said 'Voet##k you black" to her during an altercation between her and the man's family.

Van Damme also admitted to punching the man in the head, saying she did this in "self-defence."

The video she shared on Twitter shows a conversation between her and the centre manager, who can be heard saying he is "trying to be reasonable" after van Damme asks him why he let the man go.