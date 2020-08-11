Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono still behind bars - what you need to know

Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono remains behind bars, three weeks after he was arrested at his home.

This is what you need to know:

Bail denied, his lawyers respond

Chin'ono was denied bail by the Zimbabwe high court for a second time last Thursday. According to eNCA, he was transferred from Harare Remand Prison to Chikurubi Prison, which is a maximum-security facility.

His lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, said she was concerned Chin'ono could contract Covid-19 in prison after he was asked to remove his protective gear.

The US embassy in Harare said denying the journalist bail amounted to undermining freedom of speech and democracy.