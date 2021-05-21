Kenya seeks alternatives to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after delays

Kenya's health ministry said it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers such as Johnson and Johnson as it seeks alternatives to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot after shipment delays of the drug from India.

Kenya received a batch of AstraZeneca shots through vaccine sharing platform COVAX, which supplies doses to low-income countries and depends on India's Serum Institute's exports of AstraZeneca drugs.

"AstraZeneca Vaccine is unlikely to remain the vaccine of choice in Africa because of the delays in shipments currently being experienced from India," Kenya's health ministry said on Twitter, attributing the comments to health minister Mutahi Kagwe.

On Tuesday, Serum said it would continue to scale up its production of AstraZeneca's vaccine and restart exports by the end of the year.