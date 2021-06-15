Africa

Africa’s rising Covid-19 cases ‘especially concerning,’ WHO says

15 June 2021 - 06:57 By Janice Kew
World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says only 2.8% of Africa’s population is inoculated, compared with a global average of 14.5%
Image: Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

Rising Covid-19 cases in Africa are “especially concerning” because the region has the least amount of access to vaccines, diagnostics and oxygen, said World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Together with the spread of more transmissible variants this increases the continent’s mortality rate among critically ill Covid-19 patients, he told reporters in a briefing on Monday.

“Right now the virus is moving faster than the global distribution of vaccines,” he said. Public health and social measures may need to be “more stringent and applied for longer” in areas where vaccination rates remain low, he said.

Only 2.8% of Africa’s population is inoculated, compared with a global average of 14.5%.

