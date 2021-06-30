Eswatini tightens curfew restrictions and shuts schools

The Kingdom of Eswatini has warned its residents about potential criminal repercussions from this week’s demonstrations, and expressed deep concern about the potential spreading of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The country on Tuesday announced it will be enforcing tighter lockdown restrictions.

Acting Prime MinisterThemba Masuku said: “Like the rest of the world, the Kingdom of Eswatini is confronted by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic which has gained ground over the past week. Our neighbours SA have already adjusted to level 4 of their response owing to an onslaught of the virus.

“We have received information that the much-dreaded Delta variant has been confirmed to be driving the third wave, especially in Gauteng.”