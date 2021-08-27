Sudan says Ethiopian dam made no affect on floods this year

The giant dam Ethiopia has constructed on the Blue Nile made no affect on this year's floods in Sudan, which had taken costly precautions in the absence of any deal to regulate the flow of water, a Sudanese official said.

Ethiopia has spent years in tense negotiations over the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with Sudan and Egypt, both of which are downstream of the dam, but have yet to come to an agreement and the dam remains a bone of contention between the countries.

Sudan has said the dam could have a positive effect on flooding during the rainy season, and hoped to benefit from electricity production, but has complained of a lack of information from Ethiopia on the dam's operation.

Sudan and Egypt had demanded Ethiopia hold off on a second round of filling the dam before a binding agreement was signed regulating its operation and mandating the sharing of data Sudan feels is necessary to maintain its own dams and water stations.