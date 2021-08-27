Africa

Sudan says Ethiopian dam made no affect on floods this year

27 August 2021 - 10:43 By Reuters
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The giant dam Ethiopia has constructed on the Blue Nile made no affect on this year's floods in Sudan, which had taken costly precautions in the absence of any deal to regulate the flow of water, a Sudanese official said.

Ethiopia has spent years in tense negotiations over the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with Sudan and Egypt, both of which are downstream of the dam, but have yet to come to an agreement and the dam remains a bone of contention between the countries.

Sudan has said the dam could have a positive effect on flooding during the rainy season, and hoped to benefit from electricity production, but has complained of a lack of information from Ethiopia on the dam's operation.

Sudan and Egypt had demanded Ethiopia hold off on a second round of filling the dam before a binding agreement was signed regulating its operation and mandating the sharing of data Sudan feels is necessary to maintain its own dams and water stations.

Brace yourself, an ‘intense cold front’ is about to blow in

South Africans should brace themselves for another “intense” cold front.
News
2 days ago

“Despite the unilateral filling of the Renaissance Dam ... the dam had no effect on this year's floods, but the lack of information exchange before filling forced Sudan to make costly precautions with significant economic and social affect,” said Irrigation Minister Yasir Abbas in a tweet.

Ethiopia sees the dam as key to its hopes of increased power generation and development, and says it is taking the interests of both downstream countries into account in its workings.

Abbas said that after the dam reached a particular level on July 20, it let out as much water as it received.

He noted that for the first time Sudan was able to utilize its own dams to lower the intensity of the yearly floods, which have historically devastated riverside farming communities.

The UN said earlier this year almost 70,000 people were affected by the rainy season across Sudan, the bulk of them in River Nile state, which lies downstream after the White and Blue Niles meet in Khartoum.

By this time last year, the UN had noted some 380,000 people had been affected.

Abbas noted historically large flows for the White Nile, reaching 120 to 130 million cubic metres this rainy season, compared with a typical 70 to 80 million. 

READ MORE:

Weakened Henri drenches US Northeast, heightening flood threat

Storm Henri, downgraded to a tropical depression, threatened to trigger flash floods in the US Northeast on Monday after drenching the region over ...
News
3 days ago

Women's Month | Please teach children to swim, urges police diver

In the past year, Lt-Col Anzari Fourie and her team have responded to at least 80 drowning incidents
News
1 day ago

Forecast for Africa: drought, floods and misery

The UN climate change report  released this week spells out some dire scenarios, writes Victor Ongoma.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Storm brings floods as Haitians seek help at overloaded hospitals after quake

Doctors in Haiti on Monday battled in makeshift tents to save the lives of hundreds of injured people, including young children and the elderly, ...
News
1 week ago

At least 40 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues

Families of those missing after Turkey's worst floods in years anxiously watched rescue teams search buildings on Saturday, fearing the death toll ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | If SA doesn’t act now, climate change will bring job losses it can ill afford

The country needs to move speedily to wean itself off coal and devise strategies for other sectors
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  2. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...