Women's Month | Please teach children to swim, urges police diver

When a child drowns, a person goes missing in flood waters or irrigation systems or a body surfaces in a dam, someone from the SA Police Service is tasked with recovering the body.

This is what Lt-Col Anzari Fourie has been doing for the past 12 years.

The 52-year-old officer also dives deep to fish for clues that help solve these cases — whether they be drownings, or murders, or dumping spots for those killed elsewhere.