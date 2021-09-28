UN Special Rapporteur to visit Zimbabwe next month

The UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights is expected to visit Zimbabwe in three weeks' time.

The special envoy led by Belarusian Alena Douhan will undertake an official visit to the country from October 18 to 28.

“The Special Rapporteur and her team will collect information and hold a series of meetings with government authorities, civil society organisations, the private sector and the opposition,” the UN said in a statement.

Thereafter, a public report will be presented at the UN Human Rights Council during its 51st session in September 2022 – just less than a year before Zimbabwe’s 2023 general elections.

The UN said the Special Rapporteur would also meet foreign embassies stationed in Zimbabwe, most of which according to the government of Zimbabwe are “regime change agents”.

The UN has called on all stakeholders in the Zimbabwe crisis to submit papers on human rights violations and the effects of targeted and economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe by the US and EU in all spheres of human existence.