Africa

Children in sub-Saharan Africa hospitalised with Covid-19 dying at a higher rate than others: study

20 January 2022 - 15:10
An international study has found that children in sub-Saharan Africa hospitalised with Covid-19 are dying at a rate far greater than children in the US and Europe. Stock photo.
An international study has found that children in sub-Saharan Africa hospitalised with Covid-19 are dying at a rate far greater than children in the US and Europe. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

A study has found that children in sub-Saharan Africa hospitalised with Covid-19 are dying at a rate far greater than children in the US and Europe.

The study published in JAMA Paediatrics was conducted in 25 hospitals in SA, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda between March and December 2020.

Prof Refiloe Masekela, head of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's paediatrics and child health department, led the study at the university.. 

“We are concerned that among African children admitted to 25 hospitals with Covid-19 between March and December 2020, infants younger than one year had nearly five times the risk of death than adolescents aged 15 to 19,” she said.

“Our study found that children of all ages with comorbidities — including high blood pressure, chronic lung diseases, haematological disorders and cancer — were at higher risk of dying. HIV infection also tended to confer a higher risk of death.”

SA confirms 4,322 new Covid-19 cases, 156 deaths in 24 hours

Gauteng recorded more than 1,000 of SA's 4,322 new Covid-19 cases, the NICD reported on Wednesday.
News
21 hours ago

Lead author of the study Prof Jean Nachega, associate professor of infectious diseases and microbiology and epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh, said: “Though our study looked at data from earlier in the pandemic, the situation hasn’t changed much for the children of Africa — if anything, it is expected to be worsening with the global emergence of the Omicron variant.

“Vaccines are not yet widely available and paediatric intensive care is not easily accessible.”

The study examined outcomes in 469 children between three months and 19 years old, with the average age being 5.9.

A quarter of the children had pre-existing conditions.

Eighteen had confirmed or suspected multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a serious complication of Covid-19 where different parts of the body become inflamed.

The study, which included investigators from the six African countries that provided data, found that 34.6% of hospitalised children were admitted to an intensive care unit or required supplemental oxygen and 21.2% of those admitted to the ICU required invasive mechanical ventilation.

During the study, 39 — more than 8% — of the children died.This is far higher than rates of between 0.1% and 0.5% reported in high-income countries. 

 “The high morbidity and mortality associated with hospitalised children with Covid-19 in our study challenges the existing understanding of Covid-19 as a mild disease in this population,” said Nachega.

“If a child has a comorbidity, is very young and is in a place where there are limited or no specialist doctors, facilities or equipment for paediatric intensive care, that child faces a real possibility of dying.”

The study recommends an urgent scale-up of Covid-19 vaccination and therapeutic interventions among at-risk eligible children and adolescents in Africa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Do children and teens need booster shots?

There is no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses against Covid-19.
News
9 hours ago

Covid-19 infected lions prompt variant warning in SA

Lions and pumas at a zoo in the South African capital of Pretoria got severe Covid-19 from asymptomatic zoo handlers, raising concerns that new ...
News
2 days ago

When was the last global pandemic and how long did it last?

Swine flu (H1N1 flu) was the virus responsible for the last global pandemic before Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

Covid-19 fourth wave — here’s where we are with vaccinations, hospitalisations and new cases

Health minister Joe Phaahla says Covid-19 vaccination numbers remain low and the department did not see the expected uptake over the festive season.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  2. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa
  4. 162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads South Africa
  5. IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding