Children in sub-Saharan Africa hospitalised with Covid-19 dying at a higher rate than others: study

A study has found that children in sub-Saharan Africa hospitalised with Covid-19 are dying at a rate far greater than children in the US and Europe.

The study published in JAMA Paediatrics was conducted in 25 hospitals in SA, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda between March and December 2020.

Prof Refiloe Masekela, head of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's paediatrics and child health department, led the study at the university..

“We are concerned that among African children admitted to 25 hospitals with Covid-19 between March and December 2020, infants younger than one year had nearly five times the risk of death than adolescents aged 15 to 19,” she said.

“Our study found that children of all ages with comorbidities — including high blood pressure, chronic lung diseases, haematological disorders and cancer — were at higher risk of dying. HIV infection also tended to confer a higher risk of death.”