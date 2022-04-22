Botswana and SA must work together to fight cross-border crime: Masisi

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has called on SA law enforcement agencies to work with their Botswana counterparts to deal with crimes committed in the two countries.

“One area of concern is a surge in incidents of crime between our countries, particularly in relation to cash-in-transit-heists, armed robberies and transnational organised crime, including human trafficking, poaching, cybercrime and contraband,” said Masisi.

He made the remarks at the fifth session of the SA-Botswana bi-national commission in Pretoria on Friday.

While it is not clear whether the heads of states discussed ongoing tensions between foreigners and South Africans that have led to deaths and arrests, particularly in Gauteng, it did deal with defence and security matters.