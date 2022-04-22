×

Africa

Botswana and SA must work together to fight cross-border crime: Masisi

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
22 April 2022 - 14:31
President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has called on SA law enforcement agencies to work with their Botswana counterparts to deal with crimes committed in the two countries.

“One area of concern is a surge in incidents of crime between our countries, particularly in relation to cash-in-transit-heists, armed robberies and transnational organised crime, including human trafficking, poaching, cybercrime and contraband,” said Masisi.

He made the remarks at the fifth session of the SA-Botswana bi-national commission in Pretoria on Friday.

While it is not clear whether the heads of states discussed ongoing tensions between foreigners and South Africans that have led to deaths and arrests, particularly in Gauteng, it did deal with defence and security matters.

Masisi said it was important “for security and intelligence agencies to work closely together to address these social ills”.

He commended the work being done to fight cross-border crime.

He also shared his solidarity after the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

“I must commend you [Ramaphosa] and your government for the swift response to the situation. I am confident that KwaZulu-Natal will be up and running in no time.”

Ramaphosa thanked Masisi for the support he had shown for the province.

