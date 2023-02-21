Africa

As cyclone nears, Mauritius and Madagascar brace for floods, storm surge

21 February 2023 - 08:19 By Villen Anganan and Lovasoa Rabary
Part of the roof flies off a building as Cyclone Freddy batters Trou-aux-Biches, Mauritius, February 20 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video.
Part of the roof flies off a building as Cyclone Freddy batters Trou-aux-Biches, Mauritius, February 20 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video.
Image: TWITTER @PiotrWachowski via Reuters

Mauritius grounded flights and shut its stock exchange as tropical cyclone Freddy approached the island in the Indian Ocean on Monday, while emergency teams braced for heavy rains, floods and landslides in four regions on Madagascar.

The cyclone, packing wind gusts of up to 120km per hour, posed a direct threat to Mauritius, its weather service said.

“As Freddy approaches ... [a] storm surge is likely to cause coastal inundation in risk areas. It is, therefore, strictly advised” not to go to sea,” the service's bulletin said.

The cyclone could pass as close as 120km to the north-northwest of the island late in the afternoon, the service said.

A video verified by Reuters showed strong winds and waves hitting an oceanfront hotel in Mauritius as water entered the lobby of the hotel as guests and staff looked on.

