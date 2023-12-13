Mbuji-Mayi and Kinshasa are regarded as his stronghold cities. The latter, boasting a population of more than 15-million, is critical to his bid.
Tshisekedi is expected to cruise to an easy victory, but the challenge especially from Moïse Katumbi and Martin Fayulu will be bruising.
Locals believe though their lives have not benefited from the mineral wealth of the country, Tshisekedi should be given another five years.
“I am registered to vote, and I want to give him another chance because other people I don’t trust them with what they will be able to offer us because actually there is a lot of things to do in this country, there’s a lot of things to fix,” said one resident in Mbuji-Mayi.
This election comes as a bruising conflict unfolds in the eastern parts of the DRC. It remains unclear if those people will be able to cast their votes.
Some negotiations of a ceasefire were expected at least for the election day, but a South African Development Community (Sadc) observer said they have accepted that elections will not take place in the conflict-torn east.
“There won’t be elections there, what negotiation? You can’t negotiate with a terrorist,” the observer said.
DRC's Tshisekedi says opponents are country's enemies as presidential race heats up
Image: Bloomberg
Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday made startling allegations that some of the presidential candidates vying for his position are working against the country in the conflict raging in the east of the country.
Speaking at his campaign rally in his stronghold of Mbuji-Mayi, Tshisekedi told his supporters that residents of DRC must open their eyes and see what was really going on.
Without mentioning any names, Tshisekedi claimed some of the over 20 candidates vying for his position were basically working with the “enemy”.
This was in reference to the long-standing conflict in the eastern parts of DRC where rebels known as M23 are fighting the DRC’s army in north Kivu.
The M23 rebels are said to be supported, financially and otherwise, by the neighbouring Rwanda regime.
“It is time for the population to open their eyes. Our country is heavily fought. Every Congolese must stand up to defend the homeland,” he said.
Ceasefire agreed in eastern DRC conflict, US says
“The enemies of our country are found among the presidential candidates. They are here soon, be careful. You know well the war raging in the east of our country. But I am determined to fight to overcome insecurity in the east of our country.”
Tshisekedi, seeking re-election, faces a challenge from more than 20 candidates who want to depose him when the country holds elections on December 20.
There are also believed to be at least 50,000 politicians vying for the 500 seats in parliament at next week’s election.
This according to locals is an indication of the large interest the more than 100-million citizens of the country have in exercising their democratic rights.
Tshisekedi is promising unity, security and prosperity as he criss-crosses the country this week in his re-election bid.
He was on Tuesday addressing a rally in his hometown of Mbuji-Mayi, about 1,000km from Kinshasa, where thousands of his party’s supporters, the Union of Democracy and Social Progress (UDSP), were in attendance.
Mbuji-Mayi and Kinshasa are regarded as his stronghold cities. The latter, boasting a population of more than 15-million, is critical to his bid.
Tshisekedi is expected to cruise to an easy victory, but the challenge especially from Moïse Katumbi and Martin Fayulu will be bruising.
Locals believe though their lives have not benefited from the mineral wealth of the country, Tshisekedi should be given another five years.
“I am registered to vote, and I want to give him another chance because other people I don’t trust them with what they will be able to offer us because actually there is a lot of things to do in this country, there’s a lot of things to fix,” said one resident in Mbuji-Mayi.
This election comes as a bruising conflict unfolds in the eastern parts of the DRC. It remains unclear if those people will be able to cast their votes.
Some negotiations of a ceasefire were expected at least for the election day, but a South African Development Community (Sadc) observer said they have accepted that elections will not take place in the conflict-torn east.
“There won’t be elections there, what negotiation? You can’t negotiate with a terrorist,” the observer said.
EXPLAINER | What is at stake for investors in DRC's election?
Tshisekedi promised to strengthen the fightback of the army and the police against the rebels but did not elaborate how, especially with support from the UN’s peacekeeping deployment seemingly not making headway.
“You must integrate the army and the police to ensure and protect the territorial integrity of our country,” he said.
“During my second term we will improve the conditions of our soldiers and police, because we must be strong to face our enemies. I am committed to continuing our programme for 145 territories as well as free secondary school.”
Tshisekedi will have to convince the electorate he will turnaround the dire state of the country riddled with poor infrastructure and massive corruption.
As war rages in the eastern parts of the DRC, politicians in the rest of the country are entering their last week of campaigning ahead of the election.
In cities like Kinshasa and Mbuji-Mayi, posters bearing the faces of candidates vying for the presidential seat and parliament occupy every street pole and billboards. Cars and sometimes motorbikes pass by populated towns blasting music linked to different candidates as part of their campaign.
It is expected that at least 40-million of the more than 100-million DRC citizens will participate in these elections.
READ MORE:
Torrential rains kill at least 14 in city in eastern DR Congo
Scientists launch research effort at COP28 for Congo rainforest
EU cancels DRC election observation mission
DRC opposition party says activist killed in violence at election rally
Six DRC presidential candidates ask top court to ensure fair vote
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos