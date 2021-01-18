In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Need a loan? Here’s what not to do

Never has there been more anxiety in “Januworry”, which means it’s feeding frenzy time for loan sharks.

If you type “get a loan” into Google, the searches which come up are heartbreaking: “Get a loan with bad credit/without a job/without a credit check/without a pay slip.”

Many of those desperately seeking loans won’t get one from registered, law-abiding credit providers because the applicants simply don’t qualify.

However, turning to unregistered mashonisas will only plunge people into a worse situation, warns Anne-Carien Du Plooy, the National Credit Regulator’s acting manager of education and communication.