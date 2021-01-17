WENDY KNOWLER | Attention to detail is everything when it comes to consumer survival

Some tips that should become daily habits and can help you avoid becoming another statistic

Much of what it takes to be a savvy consumer, to ensure that you don’t get scammed, ripped off or find yourself unable to claim what you’re entitled to, boils down to taking the time to read, and do some basic admin.



If we’re in too much of a rush or can’t be bothered to read the small print; if we go for the quick, easy “convenient” option every time; if we don’t take the time to research companies, even just a little bit, before giving them our money; if we don’t document and save our interactions and transactions with companies ... we are bound to get caught. And that is inconvenient and time consuming indeed...