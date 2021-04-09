Product warranties, cashier finger-slip and medical scheme waiting periods

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Product may be new, but its warranty isn’t

If you have a warranty claim — on a geyser, an appliance or even a pair of shoes — and the manufacturer replaces the defective item with a new one, you may assume the replacement carries another full warranty, but you’d be wrong.

Jillian, like so many others, was shocked to discover this, and felt there had to be a mistake.

“The hair iron I bought in January 2018 stopped working almost a year later. It had a two-year warranty so the manufacturer replaced it with a new one, but 15 months later, that one stopped working too.

“Now the manufacturer says the warranty has expired, but they are referring to the warranty on the original hair iron I purchased.

“They say the replacement has no warranty, yet it is a brand new hair iron.

“I find this totally deceiving because they replaced my purchase with a new hair iron but choose not to honour the warranty on that one.”