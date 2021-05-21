Falsely labelled, mixed with syrup or ‘laundered’: Honey fraud is rife in SA

Where does the honey in the squeeze bottle you buy from your local supermarket come from, what has it been blended with, and is it honey at all? There’s a very good chance that what is in the bottle is not 100% honey: not the liquid gold containing pollen with the health benefits.

That is what emerged during a virtual workshop on honey fraud hosted by the SA Bee Industry Organisation (Sabio) on Thursday and attended by beekeepers, retailers and regulators.

Local beekeepers are only able to meet half the demand for honey in this country and the rest is imported, mainly from China.

Prof Norberto Garcia from Argentina, president of the Apimondia Scientific Commission of Beekeeping Economy, revealed that SA’s honey imports trebled from around 2,000 tonnes in 2011 to 6,000 tonnes in 2020, 60% of which (4,700 tonnes) came from China.

The rest came from Zambia (706 tonnes), Poland (305) and Romania (257).