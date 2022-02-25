In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Don’t even think of buying a car privately before doing this

If you buy a car from a private individual, as opposed to a dealership, you are taking a major risk as the Consumer Protection Act does not cover private sales.

Peter bought a car “privately” and less than a week after exchanging good money for it the diff “went”, as he put it in an e-mail to me.

“When I bought it, nothing was mentioned about the diff. The vehicle was sold voetstoots.

“The diff is being repaired — who is responsible for the costs of this repair?

“I need the vehicle for my garden service and as a consequence of this problem I have no means of working.”

Sadly, Peter has no recourse. What he should have done is have the car checked by a technical assessment company such as Dekra or the AA before committing to the purchase. Worth every cent!

'You were speeding!' — insurers’ latest favourite claim denial

It’s called the “reasonable precautions” clause, and an increasing number of car insurance claims are being rejected because of it, the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) has warned.

An analysis of complaints sent to the ombud in November 2021 revealed this trend.