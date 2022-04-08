How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt

So here’s what you need to know: if you are contacted by a debt collector about a debt which you have not made payment on for more than three years, or acknowledged it, or been summonsed for it, it is considered to be prescribed and you are not liable to pay it. So simply say the “alleged debt” has prescribed and you will not be making payment.

Do not be tricked into acknowledging the debt by getting into a discussion about it in any way, such as: “If you won the Lotto, would you pay this debt?”

Do not ask for a settlement balance or promise to pay at some later date as both those are considered to be acknowledgments of the debt.

All you need to say is: “The alleged debt has prescribed.” And ask for an e-mail address so that you can state your defence in writing and have a record of it.

Buying on auction? Here’s what you need to know

Dave e-mailed this week, having seen something he found surprising on the auction and trading platform bidorbuy while browsing for a laptop.

“There is a notice advising that the transaction is not protected by the Consumer Protection Act because it’s being sold on auction,” he wrote. “I'm not going to bid because of this, but are you really not protected if the item is bought on auction?”

Yes, that’s true. So while there are great bargains to be had if you buy goods on auction, it’s essentially a voetstoets deal — no warranties whatsoever.

It’s the same story with private sales. You have to know your way around a product if you’re going to buy it without a safety net.

Here’s when telemarketers can and can’t call you

“I got a phone call at 9pm on a weekday from a major retailer wanting to sell me data,” a reader wanted to know. “Is that prohibited by the Consumer Protection Act?”

Yes it is. Telemarketers — in other words people calling you on behalf of companies wanting to sell you something — can only call you, legally, at the following times:

from 8am to 8pm on weekdays; and

from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

No calls allowed on Sundays or public holidays. That retailer should know better.

