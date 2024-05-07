Consumer Live

Free delivery on first orders: Amazon online shopping is live in South Africa

07 May 2024 - 10:55 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points. File Photo
Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points. File Photo
Image: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Amazon launched its online shopping service in South Africa on Tuesday, challenging online retailers dominated by Naspers' Takealot.com.

Africa's most advanced economy is usually seen as a good entry point for companies to expand into the continent and Amazon could be doing the same, analysts said in the past.

The launch of its service comes at a time when South Africa has seen a sharp rise in online shopping after the Covid-19 pandemic created an opportunity for e-commerce to take hold, with retailers doubling down on investments in response.

Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points. Shoppers will get free delivery on first orders, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders of more than R500, it said. 

Customers in South Africa will be able to shop from a selection of local and international brands across 20 different product categories such as consumer electronics, home and small kitchen appliances, including international brands such as Apple, Amazon said.

More than 60% of the items sold in Amazon's stores globally are from independent sellers - most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

"Building a strong relationship with South African brands and businesses is incredibly important to us. We want Amazon.co.za to be the place where they can reach millions of customers," said Robert Koen, managing director of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

South Africa's growing and evolving retail sector has also attracted international fast fashion e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu, with their rapid rise driven by robust demand for their low-priced apparel. Temu launched in the country earlier this year.

Retailers are also doubling down on e-commerce investments as internet connectivity and smartphone penetration rises in the country.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Chinese online fashion threatens local rivals

Online companies such as Temu and Shein offer a range of products at rock-bottom prices, spelling danger for local firms.
Business Times
1 week ago

SA online retailers gird their loins for Amazon’s arrival

Especially strong with logistics, the US e-commerce giant’s return will be a game-changer, experts say
Business Times
3 months ago

The love of painting and the struggle for township businesses

Bonga Masoka's love for paint and art forced him to quit school and learn its production, only to return back to complete matric after realising that ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  2. Forfeiture order granted after SIU investigation into land theft syndicate South Africa
  3. WATCH | George building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues as death ... South Africa
  4. George building collapse update: Two people dead, 53 still trapped South Africa
  5. 46 people trapped under collapsed building in George South Africa

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped