Bring Back Sports opens registration for FIFA 20 and PUBG Mobile competitions

17 April 2020 - 15:59 By Tarryn van der Byl
South Africans and local branch of Indian company Nodwin Gaming have partnered up to assist in the fight against Covid-19 through gaming
Image: Supplied

Local esports charity event Bring Back Sports is hosting two competitions this weekend, with prizes including Samsung phones, console swag, and more up for the win.

Organised by SA esports bro and marketing guy Glenn Kisela and Mzansi music industry superfan Texx and the City in collaboration with Nodwin Gaming, the Bring Back Sports campaign includes a mix of esports and kiff toonz with a contender line-up featuring local pro gamers, streamers, and musicians, and prizes up for the win. Proceeds from the event, including entry fees and donations, will go to the Solidarity Fund, a government-sponsored coronavirus medical and social support service, and content creator platform BUSQR.

Bring Back Sports gets their esports game on this weekend.
Image: Supplied

HOW TO REGISTER

  • Join the Bring Back Sports Discord channel
  • Send your PSN/Xbox/PUBG Mobile username and real name, and your Discord username to bringbacksports2020@gmail.com to confirm

Registration is open to everybody, but slots are limited so stop wasting time and go get signed up; jeez.

NAG
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by NAG - NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games, esports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between — including daily news, reviews and previews, and videos.

