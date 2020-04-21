GamersLIVE

Nintendo boosts Switch production to keep up with lockdown demand

21 April 2020 - 17:17 By Tarryn van der Byl
The Nintendo Switch has become the must-have lockdown accessory.
Image: Supplied

With almost everybody on the planet stuck at home until who even knows, Nintendo’s Switch console has been selling like hot toilet paper.

Between Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ring Fit Adventure, since global lockdowns started in March the $300 (R5,700) Switch has become this apocalypse season’s must-have prepper accessory. Even third-party resale prices have increased by as much as $200 (R3,800) extra on Amazon and eBay.

According to Eurogamer, Nintendo now intends to expand its 2020 production by about 10% over 2019’s 20-million units to accommodate consumer wishlists, including revised component and assembly orders up to 50% over previous numbers.

