Nintendo boosts Switch production to keep up with lockdown demand
With almost everybody on the planet stuck at home until who even knows, Nintendo’s Switch console has been selling like hot toilet paper.
Between Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ring Fit Adventure, since global lockdowns started in March the $300 (R5,700) Switch has become this apocalypse season’s must-have prepper accessory. Even third-party resale prices have increased by as much as $200 (R3,800) extra on Amazon and eBay.
According to Eurogamer, Nintendo now intends to expand its 2020 production by about 10% over 2019’s 20-million units to accommodate consumer wishlists, including revised component and assembly orders up to 50% over previous numbers.
