Latest Pokémon Go update lets your Buddy brave the outdoors for you

Introduced at the end of last year, the Buddy mechanic lets the player select one pokémon to appear alongside their Pokémon Go Trainer avatar. Keeping the Buddy happy also grants in-game perks that increase with the level of friendship.

Usually, you would have to be at Great Buddy level in order for your Buddy to bring you things, but this new update will work at any friendship level.

It is currently unclear if your Buddy will be able to bring you Gifts if you live in a more rural area with no nearby Gyms or PokéStops.