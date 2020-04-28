GamersLIVE

Latest Pokémon Go update lets your Buddy brave the outdoors for you

28 April 2020 - 19:35 By Christine King
Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic.
Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game developed and published by Niantic.
Image: Supplied

Niantic is rolling out an update that allows your Pokémon Go Buddy to gather Gifts from nearby Gyms and PokéStops for you.

Hopefully this means you’ll feel slightly less of a need to go outside — for Pokémon-related reasons, at least.

Trainers, your Buddy will now bring back Gifts from nearby PokéStops and Gyms for you to send to Friends. This change is rolling out on a regional basis to ensure stability. Thanks for your patience!
Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 27, 2020

Back in March, Niantic changed some of Pokémon Go’s game mechanics to allow fans to keep playing while in Covid-19 lockdown, or practising self-isolation (Pokémon Go is not an essential activity).

Now they’re introducing an update that will let your Buddy pokémon venture out to nearby Gyms and PokéStops to gather randomly dropped Gifts for you so that you don’t have to go out to get them yourself.

Introduced at the end of last year, the Buddy mechanic lets the player select one pokémon to appear alongside their Pokémon Go Trainer avatar. Keeping the Buddy happy also grants in-game perks that increase with the level of friendship.

Usually, you would have to be at Great Buddy level in order for your Buddy to bring you things, but this new update will work at any friendship level.

It is currently unclear if your Buddy will be able to bring you Gifts if you live in a more rural area with no nearby Gyms or PokéStops.

NAG
NAG
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by NAG - NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games, esports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between — including daily news, reviews and previews, and videos.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The Last of Us Part II has a new June release date

The delay of 'The Last of Us Part II' hasn’t actually bumped the release date out that far - you’ll still get to play it before 'Cyberpunk 2077' ...
News
1 hour ago

Riot Games cancels 2020 League of Legends MSI, expands world champs

Riot Games initially delayed this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, with the hope the Covid-19 pandemic would have subsided by July, ...
News
4 days ago

Ubisoft knows cheating is a problem in Rainbow Six Siege, is trying to fix it

Where there is multiplayer, there will be cheating, and it seems Rainbow Six Siege is no different, despite Ubisoft’s zero tolerance policy.
News
4 days ago

Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup — Day 2 recap

eBafana Bafana continued their Fifa eNations Stay n Play Cup campaign with two games against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, losing 1-3 and 0-5.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X