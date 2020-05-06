Cyberpunk 2077 is hosting a special event next month
With E3 cancelled, CD Projekt Red has something else in the works for fans desperate to get some Cyberpunk 2077 jacked up in their neuralware ahead of the game’s September launch.
What exactly is it? Dunno. According to the game’s TwitterBot 9000, it’s dubbed “Night City Wire”, and I’m guessing that the TV emoji implies some kind of livestream. I’m also guessing that it’s going to feature Keanu Reeves — not necessarily because I think it actually is, but because if it does, I’ll look like I know what I’m talking about and everybody will be super impressed.
GET READY! 📺 pic.twitter.com/eqQ3hMCOmA
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 5, 2020
And maybe we’ll get some “exposure to death corpse” for extra hype.
Cyberpunk 2077 launches on 17 September on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. And also Google Stadia, but is that even a thing.