Cyberpunk 2077 is hosting a special event next month

With E3 cancelled, CD Projekt Red has something else in the works for fans desperate to get some Cyberpunk 2077 jacked up in their neuralware ahead of the game’s September launch.

What exactly is it? Dunno. According to the game’s TwitterBot 9000, it’s dubbed “Night City Wire”, and I’m guessing that the TV emoji implies some kind of livestream. I’m also guessing that it’s going to feature Keanu Reeves — not necessarily because I think it actually is, but because if it does, I’ll look like I know what I’m talking about and everybody will be super impressed.