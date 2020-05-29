Take-Two may pursue photorealism for some next-gen titles

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick believes the difference between current-gen and next-gen console games will be comparable to the upgrade from Red Dead Redemption to Red Dead Redemption II. Horse ball physics for everyone!

Speaking at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference recently, Zelnick put forward his thoughts on what he was most excited about regarding the potential of next-gen games.

“We’ve obviously been developing with new technology for some time [already] so we’re very familiar with where that can take us. Generally speaking, what new technology in our business allows us to do is better memory, better graphics, more fidelity, more beauty, more subtlety, more speed, more richness, and more depth. More characters.”

He also provided the example of the leap in quality between Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption II to give people an idea of what to expect. Despite its clunky controls, RDRII improved on its predecessor in every possible way, so we should have high hopes for whatever next-gen has to offer; including photorealistic graphics.

“Over time, our systems will be so sophisticated that you won’t be able to distinguish between interactive entertainment created in a computer and live-action entertainment created with a camera. There will come a point where photorealism will be possible.”

Not for everything, obviously, but Zelnick did suggest that some of their teams may be looking into photorealistic graphics for future titles.

Do you even want photorealistic games? How much will it improve the gaming experience? Do feel free to discuss.