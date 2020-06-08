GamersLIVE

EA Play event and Steam Game Festival keep #delayed trending this week

08 June 2020 - 14:52 By Tarryn van der Byl
Citing other “important conversations taking place and important voices being heard”, EA has confirmed that its livestream hype show, originally scheduled for 11 June, is delayed until 18 June.
Image: Supplied

This week was supposed to be E3 week – a fact that, between the global pandemic, Tiger King, murder hornets, anti-racism protests, and an ever-increasing sense of existential doom, you probably missed, counting instead on previews of Cyberpunk 2077 and the PS5, or maybe game content updates, and the promise of a new tomorrow. A promise which is now breaking, one delay at a time.

And so, this week that was supposed to be E3 week, then E3 replacement events week, is one more week of emptiness.

And Valve has delayed its Steam Game Festival sale, which usually also coincides with E3. No reason for this decision has been explained, however, but I guess since every other thing has been delayed, it would be super awkward not to.

