GamersLIVE

If you own The Witcher 3 on console, you can get a PC copy for free

20 June 2020 - 09:34 By Christine King
The Witcher is a series of fantasy action role-playing games developed by CD Projekt Red and published by CD Projekt based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.
The Witcher is a series of fantasy action role-playing games developed by CD Projekt Red and published by CD Projekt based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.
Image: Supplied

As part of CD Projekt Red’s fifth anniversary celebrations of the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, they’re offering a free PC copy of The Witcher 3 to anyone that already owns it on a PC platform other than GOG, the Xbox One, or the PlayStation 4, but not the Nintendo Switch; sorry.

For a very limited time, you can claim a free copy of The Witcher 3 if you own a Xbox One, PS4, Steam, or Epic Games copy of the game and are using the latest version of GOG Galaxy 2.0 (2.0.16.182 for Windows and 2.0.16.195 for macOS). GOG Galaxy 2.0 is an application that lets you collect and manage all your PC and console games in one place.

The Witcher 3 will show up in your GOG Galaxy library and will import all progress already made. The free version will also match the one you paid for, so, if you own the Game of the Year Edition, you will get a free copy of that. If you already own The Witcher 3 on GOG, you’ll get a limited-time code that you can send to a friend to let them claim a free copy. The Nintendo Switch unfortunately isn’t involved because it doesn’t feature integration with GOG.

This offer will only be available until June 23 2020 at 13:00 SAST, so you’d better get on that if you want to take advantage of all those Henry Cavill mods. If you don’t have GOG Galaxy 2.0, you can download it over here.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

READ MORE

Sega celebrates 60th anniversary with the tiniest Game Gear you’ve ever seen

Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a Game Gear so tiny, it fits in the palm of your hand, because nothing says happy anniversary like hand ...
News
2 weeks ago

There’s a bunch of EA games on Steam right now

Back in the day, you used to be able to play EA games on Steam, then EA made its own store, Origin, in 2011, which has been the only way for PC users ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gaming becomes king of entertainment in pandemic lockdown

Video games have kept millions busy during the shut down of real-world activity.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  3. 22,000 Edcon employees get retrenchment notices South Africa
  4. Tobacco giant takes government to court over 'unconstitutional' ban South Africa
  5. Supply is just not hitting the spot as thirst for booze spikes Consumer Live

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X