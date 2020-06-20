If you own The Witcher 3 on console, you can get a PC copy for free

As part of CD Projekt Red’s fifth anniversary celebrations of the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, they’re offering a free PC copy of The Witcher 3 to anyone that already owns it on a PC platform other than GOG, the Xbox One, or the PlayStation 4, but not the Nintendo Switch; sorry.

For a very limited time, you can claim a free copy of The Witcher 3 if you own a Xbox One, PS4, Steam, or Epic Games copy of the game and are using the latest version of GOG Galaxy 2.0 (2.0.16.182 for Windows and 2.0.16.195 for macOS). GOG Galaxy 2.0 is an application that lets you collect and manage all your PC and console games in one place.

The Witcher 3 will show up in your GOG Galaxy library and will import all progress already made. The free version will also match the one you paid for, so, if you own the Game of the Year Edition, you will get a free copy of that. If you already own The Witcher 3 on GOG, you’ll get a limited-time code that you can send to a friend to let them claim a free copy. The Nintendo Switch unfortunately isn’t involved because it doesn’t feature integration with GOG.

This offer will only be available until June 23 2020 at 13:00 SAST, so you’d better get on that if you want to take advantage of all those Henry Cavill mods. If you don’t have GOG Galaxy 2.0, you can download it over here.