GamersLIVE

Gears 5 Operation 4 adds earnable currency, removes Scrap and Totem progression

13 July 2020 - 12:33 By Christine King
'Gears 5' is a third-person shooter video game developed by The Coalition and published by Xbox Game Studios for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.
'Gears 5' is a third-person shooter video game developed by The Coalition and published by Xbox Game Studios for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.
Image: Supplied

In an effort to simplify how content is unlocked in Gears 5 Operation 4, The Coalition is revamping the store and adding a new, earnable currency while getting rid of Scrap and Totem progress.

With Operation 4 starting next week, The Coalition has announced some changes to the way unlocking new content will work in Gears 5.

First up, they’ve removing Scrap and Totem progress and replacing it with a new currency: Gears Coins. These are earned by playing the game and can be used to unlock almost everything in the store (esports packs and select bundles excluded) or for upgrading PvE skill cards. You can earn the coins just by playing, progressing through the Tour of Duty, and as rewards for playing Ranked and Escape. The balance of any Scrap and Totem progress you have before Operation 4 begins will be converted into Gears Coins.

And if you’ve already completed your Tour of Duty? Fortunately for you, they’re adding a new Legends rank so you can keep earning coins like everyone else.

Also new in Operation 4, you’ll unlock Characters whenever you earn, or purchase, any related Character skin. Randomly acquired a badass Dom skin, but don’t actually own him? Boom, you can now play as Dom (they’ve resurrected Dom).

Finally, the store will be updated with a permanent collection of items that will never leave, with new content added every week. New content will only be purchasable using Iron (real money) for a short time before it becomes available to buy with Gears Coins. Once an Operation ends, most of its related content will move to the permanent collection, with some of it entering a rotation schedule – all still purchasable using Gears Coins.

Gears 5 Operation 4: Brothers in Arms begins on July 14 2020 at 18:00 SAST.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Ford #LockdownLaps: How I managed to make it through qualifying

Last week Monday marked the beginning of the Ford Performance #LockDownLaps competition: an online sim racing challenge that aims to reward some of ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Redeye to 'walk away from esports' amid allegations

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner, a longtime esports broadcaster and host, announced Monday that he is leaving esports amid allegations of verbal and physical ...
News
1 week ago

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform.
News
1 week ago

New MOBAs to spring from Paragon’s Epic corpse

Originally released in 2016, Epic Games’ free-to-play, third-person, MOBA Paragon was struggling before Fortnite came along and started hogging ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X