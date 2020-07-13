Here’s some Hyper Scape gameplay for your judging pleasure

Also, the AI Game Master can change things up whenever they choose, so be ready to play the cards as they fall using whatever Hacks you can find.

Reminds me of the fun I used to have with low-gravity Unreal Tournament back in the 2000s. Will this be the game that bursts the battle royale bubble, though? When will the madness end?

Hyper Scape is free to play and currently in open beta on PC. It will also be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.