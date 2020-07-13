Here’s some Hyper Scape gameplay for your judging pleasure
Hyper Scape (AKA Hyper Fort LegendsBreakers) showed off some beta gameplay during the Ubisoft Forward event and there’s a lot going on.
Hyper Scape features 100-player battle royale, in the future city of Neo Arcadia, that encourages vertical movement and rapid adaptation to take out your opponents while avoiding the encroaching Blight; Hyper Scape’s version of the ring/storm/gas cloud of doom that forces players into conflict, except the Blight dissolves the world around you Langolier-style.
Hyper Scape’s Open Beta is now available on PC! Download for free today and prove your skills as a champion of the Hyper Scape.
Also, the AI Game Master can change things up whenever they choose, so be ready to play the cards as they fall using whatever Hacks you can find.
Reminds me of the fun I used to have with low-gravity Unreal Tournament back in the 2000s. Will this be the game that bursts the battle royale bubble, though? When will the madness end?
Hyper Scape is free to play and currently in open beta on PC. It will also be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.