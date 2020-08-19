Oculus stirs controversy by making Facebook accounts mandatory

In this week’s edition of "2020 is Consistently The Worst", VR company Oculus has decided that from October, new users will require a Facebook account - and support for unlinked accounts expires in 2023.

Although perhaps not exactly unexpected since Oculus was acquired by Facebook in 2014, the policy update has become a subject of instant dispute on the internet – and not just because some people don’t have or want a Facebook account, but also because of the potential implications for those who do.

What if a user’s Facebook account is subsequently banned, for example? And that’s besides the obvious problem of data privacy and your secret VR porn games.