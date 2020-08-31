rAge 2020: Roxy’s re-re-re-boot

Roxy isn’t ready to go public with her makeover just yet (soon!), but in the meantime, we talked to Stephen about her redesign.

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR ARTISTIC INSPIRATIONS AND REFERENCES FOR THE NEW ROXY DESIGN?

So many great artists guide my hand, some of them on a daily basis and then a wider scope for the Roxy piece. Day-to-day, I’m heavily influenced by Bernie Wrightson, Riccardo Federici, Jim Lee, and Seung Eun Kim, who are all fantastic artists whose love for tiny details I am constantly emulating in my work. For Roxy, I’m pulling a lot of influence from the likes of HR Giger, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, and J Scott Campbell, as well as style influences from game splashes like League of Legends.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PROCESS FROM CONCEPT TO FINAL DESIGN ...

After brainstorming, my drawing process always starts in red – I build up my fundamentals and structure with a red (digital) pencil. This process always takes the longest for me, as I draw and redraw over and over again until I find the shapes that please me. Once I have those lines set, I’ll go back and erase and clean them up. I hate losing the details and playful nature of the sketch, so because of this I have various ways of working once my sketch is complete.

I’ll either go in again and redraw the entire image, cleaning up the lines to get a very crisp final line, or I’ll go back to the sketch layer and erase and clean up further on the sketch itself, erasing lines that are unnecessary and adding details, until I have a much cleaner version of the original. I honestly prefer this technique, as I personally enjoy the sporadic nature of the sketch lines and it’s much more attuned to my process when it comes to traditional art.

Once the lines are down, it comes to colours and lighting, and finally I’ll add in other effects to finish the piece. I usually end up taking the image into Photoshop from Sketchbook so that I can slightly adjust levels and colour variations. Every piece is a bit of a learning experience so I love to experiment and alter my process with every piece. This allows me to add new techniques to my arsenal and also remove those that are no longer viable.