Cloud9 eliminated in group stage of ESL One Cologne 2020 North America

31 August 2020 - 10:14 By Wessel Minnie
ESL One features competitions between the best Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams in the world.
We've been following Cloud9's CS:GO squad for several months now, since the squad got two South African players and a coach. While the team has been performing decently, they haven't yet secured a place in a final. Unfortunately, during the group stage of ESL One Cologne 2020 North America, Cloud9 couldn't make it out of the group stage.

Just like in the group stage of DreamHack Open Summer: North America, Cloud9 couldn't make it to the playoffs of ESL One Cologne 2020 North America. In the group stage, Cloud9 first went up against Team Liquid. While they managed to win the first map (Overpass), they couldn't close out the match. Team Liquid came back on the next two maps, beating Cloud9 on Vertigo and Nuke to secure a 2-1 victory.

Cloud9 then had to play an elimination match against Triumph on their coach Tiaan Coertzen's birthday. Tiaan got a great birthday present, as Cloud9 scored a 2-1 victory and kept their tournament hopes alive, despite losing the first map of the match.  

In Cloud9's third and last group stage match, the squad faced off against Team Liquid again. Unfortunately, Cloud9 narrowly lost on their pick, Overpass, and Liquid stayed strong on Vertigo to win the match 2-0. 

The Cloud9 CS:GO squad again finished in 5th/6th place, getting their $5,000 share of the $135,000 prize pool. At the current dollar to rand exchange rate, they won about R84,000.

