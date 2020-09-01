GamersLIVE

More PlayStation exclusives are coming to PC

01 September 2020 - 12:52 By Christine King
While its marketing for PS5 has reinforced the idea of console exclusives, Sony has begun to dabble with putting its PlayStation games on PC, with the release of PS4 exclusive 'Horizon Zero Dawn' on Steam in August 2020.
Many were surprised when Sony let Horizon Zero Dawn out to play with the PC crowd, but it turns out that was just the beginning of a new strategy which will see more PlayStation-only titles finding new friends.

This is according to Sony’s Corporate Report for 2020, where expanding their first-party offerings to PC is included as a key strategy for creating value in their game and network services.

"We will explore expanding our first party titles to the PC platform to promote further growth in our profitability."

Don’t expect all the latest PS4/5 exclusives to suddenly be unleashed on PC. Horizon Zero Dawn originally came out in 2017, meaning it took Sony about three years to loosen its grip, so you’re probably not going to see a PC port of Horizon Forbidden West (due out next year) for a while. However, Death Stranding got a Steam release about eight months after it came out on PS4, so you never know.

This does mean Spider-Man, God of War and The Last of Us PC ports may not be far away, and that’s pretty exciting.

