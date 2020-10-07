GamersLIVE

Logitech G launches its debut Content Creator Academy competition in SA

07 October 2020 - 16:18 By NAG
Logitech International SA is an American-Swiss manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, with headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and Newark, California.
Image: Supplied

Starting this weekend, October 9, prospective local content creator megastars can sign up for this “first-of-its-kind” opportunity, with a unique prize up for the win.

Hosted by game technologies company Logitech G, the Content Creator Academy competition is a face-off between South African stream scene wannabes for a six-month brand contract, and a space for participants to engage with each other and improve their relevant skills at the same time.

“We realise that young members of our gaming community are already creating exciting content. They require some guidance, tools and knowledge to develop their content creation skills,” said Alexander “Lizzard” Olls, Logitech G's marketing manager. “Logitech G’s Content Creator Academy not only combines gamers’ love for gaming and content creation, but it’s also an opportunity for us to engage with our loyal community of gamers and learn from each other along the way.”

For this competition, Logitech G wants an authentic South African perspective from contestants, representative of our diverse gaming culture. Eight finalists will be selected for special ops training with Sam “TechGirlZA” Wright and Super2Bit’s David “Dangerous Dave” Kozlowski, including a combo of technical, writing, and social skills development. Out of these eight finalists, two winners will be decided.

COMPETITION RULES

  • Entry opens on October 9 and closes on October 23
  • Entry is free
  • You must be 18 or older and active on more than two social media platforms (streaming platforms count!) to enter
  • Finalists will be announced on October 30, and the Content Creator Academy starts on November 1
  • Winners will be announced on December 15
  • Finalists and winners to be chosen entirely at Logitech G’s discretion
  • Contractual obligations to be discussed on an individual basis
  • Prizes are not transferable for cash

For more info about the Content Creator Academy, you can visit Logitech’s Facebook page.

#CreateAdvanced

This article was brought to you by NAG

