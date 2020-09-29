$10bn later, Microsoft isn’t done buying game studios yet

Money. It’s beautiful to hold in your hand or gaze at on a computer screen, and we can never have enough of the stuff.

Microsoft, on the other hand, doesn’t just have a coffer of cash so huge that it would give Scrooge McDuck a fatal rush of blood to the crotch if the tight-fisted bastard ever gazed upon it, it has the drive to actually spend its resources.

A chunky cheque was written this week when Microsoft purchased ZeniMax lock, stock, and barrel for $7.5bn (R126.85bn), netting several game studios and franchises in the process.

That brings the number of studios under the Xbox umbrella up to a whopping 23, and positions the Xbox brand as the powerhouse home of western RPGs, thanks to the particular flavour of studios that it has gone after. That’s a lot of talent, all working together to craft first-party games for Xbox — but Microsoft isn’t done yet with its latest buying spree.

Speaking to CNET, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company will always have its eyes open for any other game studios that could complement its near-mint collection: “We’ll always look for places where there is that commonality of purpose, mission, and culture. We will always look to grow inorganically where it makes sense.”