Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s new Exotic gear includes a chainsaw sword

Europa, land of ice, mystery, and danger. Home to remnant Fallen houses who have united under the banner of the Kell of Darkness, trouble is brewing on its icy shores and I have no time to explain. No seriously, I have a gun called No Time To Explain which can shred enemies apart by summoning a portal which shoots bullets from another freakin’ dimension!

Destiny 2 has always been a hoot to play, but it’s the drive to earn new Exotic weapons and armour that really keeps players around for the long run. Next month’s Beyond Light expansion will have a brand new arsenal of heavy-hitting death-dealers and damage absorbing clothing, which Bungie detailed in a new trailer. Here’s what your super-soldier zombie will be playing with in addition to deadly homeopathic crystal powers. Check it out:

And here’s a deeper dive into the new gear that comes equipped with some seriously great perks and incomprehensible lore!

Beyond Light Exotic Weapons

Exotic Pulse Rifle: No Time to Explain

Precision hits and hits against enemies affected by Stasis will return to the magazine. Stack this effect to summon a portal which will fire bullets from an alternate timeline of the weapon.

Exotic Sniper Rifle: Cloudstrike

Precision final blows will generate lightning bolts at the target location. Rapid precision shots will summon an entire storm at the point of impact.

Exotic Sword: The Lament

Block with The Lament to rev the blade, then shred through shielded enemies. At its peak, damaging an enemy will heal the wielder.

Exotic Grenade Launcher: Salvation’s Grip

Each fired projectile will create Stasis crystals that will freeze nearby targets. Charge to increase the number of crystals created and the freeze radius

Beyond Light Exotic Armour

Titan Exotic Helmet: Precious Scars

Upon revives, the Titan gains an Overshield aura that protects the wearer and nearby allies.

Titan Exotic Gauntlets: Icefall Mantle

This reinforced armour replaces the Titan’s Barricade with Overshield, absorbing damage from incoming fire.

Hunter Exotic Gauntlets: Arthrys’s Embrace

The Hunter’s weighted knife gains a second ricochet; rapid precision hits gain a damage bonus and can temporarily stagger enemies.

Hunter Exotic Helmet: Mask of Bakris

Don the Mask to replace the Hunter’s Dodge ability with a longer range Shift ability that also temporarily cloaks the wearer during use.

Warlock Exotic Helmet: Dawn Chorus

The Warlock’s Daybreak projectiles deal extra damage and cause enemies to burn on contact. Gain melee energy each time a burn damages a target.

Warlock Exotic Gauntlets: Necrotic Grip

Melee attacks corrupt enemies with increasing damage over time. Defeating a corrupted combatant spreads the corruption to nearby targets and restores melee energy.

Oh my yes, I’m going to be spending a few weeks going after all of these shiny new items. It’s not too long to go now until Destiny 2 ends the current Season of Arrivals and starts its latest annual era in Beyond Light.

As usual, the game will be out on all the usual suspect platforms, but if you’re on Xbox and you have a Game Pass subscription, it’ll be part of your library from day one.

I’ve recently got back on the bandwagon now that Shadowkeep has been added to the service, and I’m straight up having a good time yo.