The gameplay trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth is about as terrifying as you’re expecting

Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The first horror game I ever played, swayed by those dumb “Let’s Plays” that were plaguing YouTube at the time of release.

I was a young teenager, I didn’t know any better. All I knew is that I wanted in on the zeitgeist of running away from the gangly hordes of face-melted creatures and hoping they didn’t rip open the cupboard I was hiding in.

Amnesia is getting a third game at the end of this month, subtitled Rebirth, which I feel more people should know about because there hasn’t really been a great deal of marketing around it.

Fortunately, we do finally have a gameplay trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth - and wouldn’t you know, it’s pretty damn spooky!