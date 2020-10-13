Book your free tickets for rAge Digital Edition

Get ready, get hyped and get signed up for the first totally futuristic rAge Digital Edition, coming to you live from the cloud via fibre-optic tech tubes on the weekend of November 6 to 8.

“We’ve learned a lot from attending other online events throughout the year, and have been making notes about what we liked and what we didn’t,” said rAge project manager Michael James.

“We believe we’ve created a unique virtual experience that might not be what you’ve come to love and enjoy about a physical rAge Expo, but we hope it will keep you going until we can all connect with each other again in person.”

You can book your free online tickets at THIS LINK. It is free so you don't have an excuse.