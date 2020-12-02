GamersLIVE

NODWIN Gaming COD African All-Stars tournaments announced

02 December 2020 - 13:10 By Wessel Minnie
Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision.
Image: Supplied

NODWIN Gaming Africa, known for the Inkosi Super Cups and Umzansi Esports Leagues, has announced new Call of Duty tournaments which all players in Africa, including South Africa, will be able to enjoy in December. Here's what we know so far about the NODWIN Gaming COD African All-Stars tournaments.

COD African All-Stars tournaments

Details are a bit scarce on NODWIN Gaming's COD African All-Stars tournaments. However, we do have enough to share with you. First up, there will be both a Black Ops Cold War and a COD: Mobile tournament for players from Africa to enjoy.

Registration to these tournaments is free. You can head on over to the Cold War signup page on Smash.gg to enter, or the COD: Mobile tournament signup page to enter. While you don't need to open your wallet to enter one of these COD African All-Stars tournaments, there's a prize pool of $1,000 attached to each tournament. At the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, that's roughly R15,364. At the time of writing, the prize pool distribution for these tournaments is unknown.

Both the COD African All-Stars tournaments are scheduled to take place on 9 December, with registrations closing on 8 December 2020. These tournaments should run until 20 December 2020.

The Black Ops Cold War tournament will be a 4v4 affair, so grab some teammates. On the registration page, the tournament organizer explains the format with the following bullet points:

  • 4v4 Multiplayer Open registration, single-elimination Bo3 brackets till last 16
  • 8 teams, Bo3, 2 groups round-robin format.
  • Matches on CDL ruleset
  • Group matches Bo3 (SND Only)
  • Playoffs single-elimination. The final playoff format is Bo5 Hardpoint SND

The COD: Mobile tournament will be a 5v5 with no additional information available at this time. Keep an eye on NODWIN Gaming Africa's Twitter account for updates, as these tournaments are still over two weeks away.

