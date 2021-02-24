Diablo II: Resurrected revealed in all its 4K glory

We’re all waiting for Diablo IV, but why not pass the time with some old school fun, remastered for 21st century eyes? Diablo II: Resurrected includes the original Diablo II and the Lord of Destruction expansion, now with remastered graphics, running at 4K (2160p), if you’re playing on a PC. Who knows what the console versions will look like, but at least it’s finally coming to consoles. There will even be cross-progression between console and PC if you have a linked Battle.Net account and bought a separate copy for each platform you want to play on…

But it’s not just fancy new graphics, Diablo II: Resurrected also includes a revamped ranked ladder, a redesigned user interface, and (most importantly) an expanded stash. Hoard all that precious loot in a shiny new 10×10 grid and, if you think it will work better on another character, move it around using the new Shared Stash functionality – mules are for fools.

Diablo II: Resurrected is due to launch some time this year for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The pre-purchase price on Battle.Net is €39.99 (currently about R717.00).