Diablo II: Resurrected revealed in all its 4K glory

24 February 2021 - 07:30 By Christine King
Diablo II: Resurrected is due to launch some time this year for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.
Image: Supplied

Revealed at BlizzCon 2021, Diablo II: Resurrected is the classic dungeon crawler you remember, now in 4K (on PC).

Pre-register for a chance to take part in the technical alpha: https://diablo2.blizzard.com/

We’re all waiting for Diablo IV, but why not pass the time with some old school fun, remastered for 21st century eyes? Diablo II: Resurrected includes the original Diablo II and the Lord of Destruction expansion, now with remastered graphics, running at 4K (2160p), if you’re playing on a PC. Who knows what the console versions will look like, but at least it’s finally coming to consoles. There will even be cross-progression between console and PC if you have a linked Battle.Net account and bought a separate copy for each platform you want to play on…

But it’s not just fancy new graphics, Diablo II: Resurrected also includes a revamped ranked ladder, a redesigned user interface, and (most importantly) an expanded stash. Hoard all that precious loot in a shiny new 10×10 grid and, if you think it will work better on another character, move it around using the new Shared Stash functionality – mules are for fools.

Diablo II: Resurrected is due to launch some time this year for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The pre-purchase price on Battle.Net is €39.99 (currently about R717.00).

This article was brought to you by NAG

