Erica Review – Interactive movies come into their own

You can still tell a good interactive film from a poor one, though, and mystery-thriller Erica belongs unquestionably in the former category as one of the most all-round polished FMV games ever made. This previous PS4 exclusive is a pioneering first effort from UK-based developers Flavourworks, and now it’s coming to PC for fans of narrative-driven adventures.

In Erica, the title character (played by Cuckoo and Casualty’s Holly Earl) is a young woman still struggling with the childhood trauma of finding her father brutally murdered, complete with a mysterious symbol carved into his chest. Years later, the killer is back, driving Erica to Delphi House, a treatment facility for emotionally troubled girls that her parents helped set up. Except, the supposed safe haven is full of deadly secrets.