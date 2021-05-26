KZN health department slams fake vaccine sites walk-in messages

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has shut down a fake message claiming walk-ins are welcome at several Covid-19 vaccination sites in Durban.

The message has been circulating on social media and claims citizens over the age of 60 who have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine can visit any vaccination site to receive their jab.

“From this week, if you are 60 years and older, once you have registered you can walk in to any of these venues: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Pinetown Civic Centre, Stonebridge Hall in Phoenix, Clairwood Hospital and Prince Mshiyeni Hospital to receive your vaccine as the system has not yet started allocating appointments,” the message reads.