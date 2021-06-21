GamersLIVE

Mettlestate’s Winter Leaderboard has a R25,000 prize

21 June 2021 - 09:23 By Wessel Minnie
Local esports tournament organiser Mettlestate has warmed our hearts with the Winter Leaderboard, where one person will win R25,000 in cash.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

While it is undoubtedly already a good idea for any South African esports fan to visit local tournament organizer Mettlestate's website, due to all the great tournaments they offer, things have just heated up. Sure, it's a stark contrast to the cold winter months, but Mettlestate has warmed our hearts with the Winter Leaderboard, where one person will win R25,000 in cash.

Mettlestate's Winter Leaderboard details

On Twitter, Mettlestate announced that the person with the most points on their Winter Leaderboard at the end of the season will win a whopping R25,000. Check out the landing page for the Winter Leaderboard right here.

So what exactly is the Winter Leaderboard, and more importantly, how can you compete and possibly win? Well, you can earn points on the Winter Leaderboard by completing tasks on the Mettlestate website.

Tasks range from linking social media accounts to filling in a survey. However, there are also esports-centric tasks, such as signing up for an event, watching tournaments live, and competing in an event.

The tasks and points:
  • Daily Login - 10 points
  • Event Sign Up - 15 points
  • Event Check-In - 15 points
  • Event Participation - 15 points
  • Link Discord -20
  • Link Twitter -20
  • Link Facebook - 20
  • Link PayPal - 20
  • Link google - 20
  • Complete Survey: Subscriber Survey - 50

Mettlestate also notes that more tasks are coming soon. We recommend you get started as quickly as possible since there will be many dedicated individuals going for that R25,000 first-place prize. You can check out your progress via the Winter Leaderboard page. Check out the Terms & Conditions for this competition while you are at it.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

 

