VYBN Esports wins R6 Siege ROG Invitational III

30 June 2021 - 15:32 By Wessel Minnie
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is an online tactical shooter video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.
Image: Supplied

Back in May 2021, South African tournament organizer Mettlestate, in partnership with ASUS ROG, and powered by Intel and Vodacom World, announced the massive ROG Invitational III tournament with an R100,000 prize pool for South African Rainbow Six Siege teams to enjoy.

Since mid-May, South African teams have been battling it out in the group stage, followed by the elimination bracket in June. Over this past weekend, ROG Invitational III came to a thrilling conclusion. Here's what went down, as well as the final results and standings.

ROG Invitational III - Final standings

After an exciting group stage, VYBN Esports continued their dominating performance in the playoffs bracket, beating down Meraki with a 2-0 win, followed by a close game against Phoenix eSports which ended 2-1 in the favour of VYBN Esports. They then took on Bravado Gaming and won 2-0 to make it to the grand finals weekend.

VYBN Esports continued to show their strength by beating DNMK Esports 2-1 to make it to the grand final. The Bravado Gaming squad showed its resilience in the semi-finals, beating Phoenix eSports 2-0 to yet again face off against VYBN Esports.

The finals of the ROG Invitational III couldn't have been any closer. After Bravado and VYBN Esports tied things up 1-1, the final map went the distance, going into overtime with the score tied 7-7. In a final dramatic moment during overtime, VYBN Esports shut Bravado down to win the ROG Invitational III with a score of 2-1.

Watch the finals between Bravado Gaming and VYBN Esports on Mettlestate's Twitch channel to see for yourself.

The final standings are:

  • 1st place – VYBN Esports wins R50,000
  • 2nd place – Bravado Gaming wins R25,000
  • 3rd place – Phoenix eSports wins R15,000
  • 4th place – DNMK Esports wins R10,000

A big congratulations go out to VYBN Esports for winning the ROG Invitational III.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

