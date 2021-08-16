ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers this week | 16 to 23 August 2021

Another week means another batch of Cash Cups and qualifiers for bigger events from South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL). Let's dive straight in with the Cash Cups from ACGL this week, followed by the qualifiers local gamers can enter.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

Check out the important details about the Cash Cups from ACGL taking place this week below. All times are in SAST. As always, the tournaments listed below are also free to enter.

Fortnite Killrace Mythic Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament starting on 17 August at 19:00. 1st place gets R250.

Rocket League Cash Cup - 2v2 tournament starting on 22 August at 14:00. 1st place gets R500.

Be sure to sign up for these tournaments before they begin! Keep in mind that there are also several other tournaments taking place. You can find them all via the ACGL tournaments page.

PUBG: Mobile Solos Cash Series Q1

The first qualifier for the recently announced PUBG: Mobile Solos Cash Series is taking place this week. To be specific, it is taking place on Thursday, 19 August at 19:00. You can enter the first qualifier for free right now over on ACGL.

The top 32 players from each qualifier will make their way into the finals. During the finals, players will fight it out for their share of the R2,000 prize pool.

R6 Siege Community Cups

From ACGL in partnership with Ubisoft comes the Rainbow Six Siege Community Cups. Two are taking place this week (one for PC, one for PlayStation). The top two teams will win R6 Credits to spend on a variety of in-game rewards. It’s the perfect opportunity for teams to practice their skills and communication!

Prize distribution per cup:

1st place: 1,200 R6 Credits per player

2nd place: 600 R6 Credits per player

You can join the R6 Sige Community Cup for PC or for PlayStation right now. Both these cups begin this Saturday, 21 August at 14:00.

Predator Warzone Series 3 – Qualifier 3

Warzone teams can enter the Predator Warzone Series 3. This massive tournament features four qualifiers in August, leading up to the finals. Therefore, you should grab your team and enter the third qualifier right now! This qualifier takes place on Wednesday, 18 August at 19:00 SAST. The top four teams from the qualifier will make their way into the finals which will feature 16 teams in total. The final is scheduled to take place on 29 August 2021, where there will be a prize pool of R10,000 to fight for in Verdansk.

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server. Don’t forget that every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website.