GamersLIVE

Esports

ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers this week | 16 to 23 August 2021

16 August 2021 - 13:16 By Wessel Minnie
Check out the important details about the Cash Cups from ACGL taking place this week below.
Check out the important details about the Cash Cups from ACGL taking place this week below.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Another week means another batch of Cash Cups and qualifiers for bigger events from South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL). Let's dive straight in with the Cash Cups from ACGL this week, followed by the qualifiers local gamers can enter.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

Check out the important details about the Cash Cups from ACGL taking place this week below. All times are in SAST. As always, the tournaments listed below are also free to enter.

Be sure to sign up for these tournaments before they begin! Keep in mind that there are also several other tournaments taking place. You can find them all via the ACGL tournaments page.

PUBG: Mobile Solos Cash Series Q1

The first qualifier for the recently announced PUBG: Mobile Solos Cash Series is taking place this week. To be specific, it is taking place on Thursday, 19 August at 19:00. You can enter the first qualifier for free right now over on ACGL.

The top 32 players from each qualifier will make their way into the finals. During the finals, players will fight it out for their share of the R2,000 prize pool.

R6 Siege Community Cups

From ACGL in partnership with Ubisoft comes the Rainbow Six Siege Community Cups. Two are taking place this week (one for PC, one for PlayStation). The top two teams will win R6 Credits to spend on a variety of in-game rewards. It’s the perfect opportunity for teams to practice their skills and communication!

Prize distribution per cup:
  • 1st place: 1,200 R6 Credits per player
  • 2nd place: 600 R6 Credits per player

You can join the R6 Sige Community Cup for PC or for PlayStation right now. Both these cups begin this Saturday, 21 August at 14:00.

Predator Warzone Series 3 – Qualifier 3

Warzone teams can enter the Predator Warzone Series 3. This massive tournament features four qualifiers in August, leading up to the finals. Therefore, you should grab your team and enter the third qualifier right now! This qualifier takes place on Wednesday, 18 August at 19:00 SAST. The top four teams from the qualifier will make their way into the finals which will feature 16 teams in total. The final is scheduled to take place on 29 August 2021, where there will be a prize pool of R10,000 to fight for in Verdansk.

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server. Don’t forget that every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Six Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week | 16 to 23 August

Another new week means another round of Cash Cups from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate.
News
3 hours ago

WATCH: Unfold Thabo "Yvng Savage" Moloi

From learning FIFA on a friend’s console to winning his first tournament at only 16: The story of Yvng Savage
News
1 week ago

Femme Fatale: Why women are slaying in the gaming world

The gaming industry is growing exponentially, and so is the participation of women players.
News
1 week ago

Steam Deck - the new portable gaming PC from Steam

There were rumours earlier this year hinting that Steam was working on some sort of portable gaming console. Little did we know it’s actually a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye ... South Africa
  3. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  4. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa
  5. ‘My wife is in that car!’ gunman shouts after shooting at Merc in Erasmia South Africa

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in