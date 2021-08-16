Game Review | Smashy Road: Wanted 2, drive till you die

​_

While you are trying to evade the cops, you have various missions to complete but these feel more like an optional offering than the core focus of the game. It’s fun to just drive around, but after your first few hours of just driving aimlessly, you’ll also want to tackle things a little more strategically. The open-world, procedurally generated maps give you plenty of room to manoeuvre and you’ll want to consult your map often to find your best route.

Because you are always on a wanted level, the action can get rather intense and as you’d expect, the longer you evade arrest or death, the more aggressive the chase becomes; from police to SWAT, the army and even an intergalactic police force.

Of course, you can steal any vehicle on the map, even cop cars, nice! Vehicles do take damage and should you drive into the water, you’ll have to swim to shore and steal another vehicle to outrun the cops. You can also unlock vehicles and characters by collecting cash as you drive around and then spinning the in-game slot machine. Vehicles and characters range from common to rare and each one has its own abilities and features. If you are impatient you can also buy vehicles and characters but there is no need to spend money to enjoy this game, it’s completely free to download and play.