ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers this week | 30 August to 5 September

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) always delivers on weekly activities for local esports fans. While we do have it on good authority there are even more exciting things happening at ACGL in the month of September, this article is all about the Cash Cups and Qualifiers gamers can participate in, so let's get started.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

There are a total of two Cash Cups from ACGL this week, where you can win some cold, hard cash. Then, those who play Rainbow Six Siege are also in for a treat, with another batch of Community Cups, where teams can win R6 Credits. Check out the important details for the Cash Cup and R6 Siege Community Cups below.

Clash Royale Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament open to mobile gamers taking place on Monday, 30 August at 19:00. First place gets R250.

FIFA 21 PS FUT Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament open to PlayStation gamers taking place on Tuesday, 31 August at 19:00. First place gets R250.

R6CC PC Credits Cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers starting on Saturday, 4 September at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

R6CC PS Credits Cup - 5v5 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Saturday, 4 September at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

Remember, these tournaments are completely free to enter. All times are in SAST. We also recommend you check back to ACGL's tournament page throughout the week in case we missed anything.

PUBG: Mobile Solos Cash Series Q3

The third qualifier for the PUBG: Mobile Solos Cash Series is taking place this week. You can enter the third qualifier for free right now over on ACGL. It takes place on Thursday, 2 September starting at 19:00 SAST. The top 32 players from each qualifier will make their way into the finals. During the finals, players will fight it out for their share of the R2,000 prize pool.

Predator Warzone Series 4 Qualifier 1

The Predator Warzone Showdown Series 4 is a Quads tournament. It features four qualifiers, taking place each Wednesday in September 2021. The top eight teams from each qualifier will make their way into the finals, where they will fight for a piece of the R10,000 prize pool. The first qualifier takes place on Wednesday, 1 September starting at 19:00, so don't miss out.

Even if you don't win or qualify, every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website.

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.