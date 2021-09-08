ACGL Cash Cups and Qualifiers this week | 6 to 12 September

There's a lot of exciting things happening at South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) this week, from the first Mythic Royale Fortnite qualifier kicking off on Saturday, to some Cash Cups to enter, and qualifiers for bigger tournaments. Let's dive straight in.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

First up, there are three one-day tournaments where players can win some cold hard cash. Then, there's also another batch of R6 Siege Community Cups, where teams can win R6 Credits. All times are in SAST, so check out the details below and mark your calendars.

Fortnite Realistic Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament kicking off on Tuesday, 7 September at 19:00. 1st place gets R250.

CODM Solo Royale - Solos Battle Royale tournament kicking off on Thursday, 7 September at 19:00. 1st place gets R250.

R6CC Xbox Credits Cup – 5v5 tournament open to Xbox gamers starting on Saturday, 11 September at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

R6CC PS Credits Cup – 5v5 tournament open to PlayStation gamers starting on Saturday, 11 September at 14:00. 1st place gets 1,200 R6 Credits per player, 2nd place gets 600 R6 Credits.

FIFA21 PS Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament kicking off on Sunday, 12 September at 14:00. 1st place gets R250.

Remember, these tournaments are completely free to enter. We recommend you check back to ACGL’s tournament page throughout the week in case we missed anything.

Predator Warzone Series 4 Qualifier 2

The Predator Warzone Showdown Series 4 is a Quads tournament. It features four qualifiers, taking place each Wednesday in September 2021. The top eight teams from each qualifier will make their way into the finals, where they will fight for a piece of the R10,000 prize pool. The second qualifier takes place on Wednesday, 8 September starting at 19:00, so don’t miss out.

PUBG Mobile Solos Cash Series finale

Over the past three weeks, PUBG Mobile players have been fighting through three qualifiers to get to the PUBG Mobile Solos Cash Series finale. On Thursday, 9 September, the qualified players will fight it out for their share of the R2,000 prize pool.

Mythic Royale Fortnite first qualifier

The first qualifier for the next Mythic Royale Fortnite tournament takes place this Saturday, on 11 September 2021 at 14:00 SAST. A total of three matches will be played in each qualifier. The top 12 Duos teams from each qualifier will earn entry into the Mythic Royale Finale. We will see the final take place on 9th October 2021 and features a prize pool of R10,000.

Even if you don’t win or qualify, every match you complete on the ACGL site secures you some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website. You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.