Game Review | Seed of Life. Meh

When you’re digging through the war chest that is the gaming world, looking for a treasure to sink your gaming hours into, you tend to grab that which is shiny, right? You pick up that nugget that glints with “Triple-A Quality Graphics”, that shimmers with “Dynamic Gameplay” and that sparkles with “an emotional journey”, ok well maybe not the emotional journey part, some of us are already going through our own emotional journey, but nonetheless! That’s the nugget to pick, the one that’s going to satisfy your gaming needs, so you pick it and maybe you breathe a little hot air onto it and give it a little polish with your sleeve only to notice the golden patina starts to rub off, so you rub a little more until eventually, it turns out, you picked a lump of coal.

Now I’m not saying coal is useless! God knows that Eskom sure could use a lot more of it, I’m just saying it’s not the golden nugget you thought it was going to be.

Seed of Life is a semi open-world, action-adventure, puzzle game, with a hard focus on the puzzle, which is the only part I enjoyed. You take control of Cora, a granddaughter, living on the alien-like planet, Lumia, where almost all life has vanished. Your goal is to locate The Seed and use it to rejuvenate the planet and its life essence, saving it from annihilation.